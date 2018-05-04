Home | News | Court dismisses application to defroze Opuni’s accounts

Dan Soko

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, May 21, GNA - An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by Counsels for Dr Stephen Opuni, the Former Chief Executive of COCBOD, to unfreeze his accounts frozen by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The Presiding Judge, Mrs Georgina Mensah Datsa, giving her ruling, she took certain things into consideration including the role of EOCO to have saved everyone from this trouble by acting according to its own Act.

The court also took into consideration, EOCO’s mandate to protect State funds as well as the need to balance the right of the individual and that of the State.  

The Former, CEO of COCOBOD on Monday May 14, filed a motion to the court to allow him access to his two accounts frozen by EOCO.

Dr Opuni had secured a court order in April 2018 to allow him access to them which was not oppose by EOCO and was granted.

However within 24 hours EOCO secure a second order from the Court to freeze the accounts again.

Dr Opuni is currently before an Accra High Court on 26 charges, including causing financial loss to the State.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted a GH¢300,000.00 bail.

Justice Datsa, said EOCO did not follow due process in handling their submissions, but, however, said “the mandate of EOCO must be respected by the court.”

Mr Samuel Cudjoe, the Counsel for Dr Opuni, who on the last adjourned date, moved the motion to defroze the accounts accused EOCO of abuse of power in freezing it.

He argued that the purpose of freezing Dr Opuni's accounts had been served because EOCO completed its investigations in July 2017.

Ms Jacqueline Avotri, the Counsel for EOCO, however, told the Court that investigation was a process and at the time the directive was issued, Dr Opuni was already standing trial, adding that to ascertain that EOCO misled the Court was incorrect.

She said the function EOCO played in the recovery of proceeds of crime was not in doubt as the Court had confiscated a number of property to the State on the Application of the Executive Director of EOCO after investigations of a number of State agencies and after a successful prosecution.

GNA

