C/R: Fake military officer busted

The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has arrested Emmanuel Bonney, a 21-year old ‘fake military officer’.

The arrest was made while on random duty checks in front of the Ofaakor District Police Station.

Emmanuel Bonney, who was arrested on Sunday May 20, 2018, was dressed in full Military Regalia at the time of the arrest.

The fake military officer was alleged to have insulted and harassed the police officers on duty at the time.

This behaviour, however, drew the attention of District Police Commander, DSP Christopher Darky, who quickly ordered for the arrest of this ‘military man’.

DSP Darky in an interview with Prime News Ghana said after the arrest, the police called the military information room to ascertain the authenticity of the ‘military man’ but it came out that he was fake.

He said upon investigation, the police found out that, Emmanuel Bonney is not a military officer as he claimed but rather impersonating the military.

DSP Darky hinted that the alleged impersonator is rather a mechanic at the 38 Engineers Regiment at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region and so he got hold of the Military Regalia as a result of working as a mechanic at the Regiment.

