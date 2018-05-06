Home | News | Michael Essien reflects on his football achievements

Michael Essien reflects on his football achievements

Dan Soko

Former Ghanaian International, Michael Essien says he will look back with some form of joy and pride when he finally hangs his boots.

Michael Essien is one of the most successful Ghanaian football players ever having played for top European clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Lyon.

The 35-year old is currently without a club after he was released by Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

"I look back and smile with pride at what I have achieved and what I have done in football", Essien told KweseESPN.

"Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved every bit of my football career. I know one day it will come to an end and when it does, I will have some very good memories.  The idea of stopping is not difficult for me because I have known for some time now that I'm getting to that point. The most difficult part is what to do after football".

Essien's top years and glories in football was at Chelsea.

Michael Essien enjoyed success at Chelsea

Between 2005 and 2014, 'the Bison', won the English Premier League on two occasions (2005-2006 and 2009-10), four FA Cup titles, one League Cup, two Community Shields and the prestigious Uefa Champions League in 2012.

"I had a great time when I was there [Chelsea]", said the midfielder, who won the Blues' Best Player award in 2006-07.

"I trained and played with some great players and it made me a much better player because I needed to be at my very best to play. "I am glad I was part of the generation that made the team such a household name around the world".

Read also:World Cup 2018: Mauro Icardi misses out on Argentina's World Cup Squad

Michael Essien started his football career at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!