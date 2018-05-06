Michael Essien reflects on his football achievements

Former Ghanaian International, Michael Essien says he will look back with some form of joy and pride when he finally hangs his boots.

Michael Essien is one of the most successful Ghanaian football players ever having played for top European clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Lyon.

The 35-year old is currently without a club after he was released by Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

"I look back and smile with pride at what I have achieved and what I have done in football", Essien told KweseESPN.

"Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved every bit of my football career. I know one day it will come to an end and when it does, I will have some very good memories. The idea of stopping is not difficult for me because I have known for some time now that I'm getting to that point. The most difficult part is what to do after football".

Essien's top years and glories in football was at Chelsea.

Between 2005 and 2014, 'the Bison', won the English Premier League on two occasions (2005-2006 and 2009-10), four FA Cup titles, one League Cup, two Community Shields and the prestigious Uefa Champions League in 2012.

"I had a great time when I was there [Chelsea]", said the midfielder, who won the Blues' Best Player award in 2006-07.

"I trained and played with some great players and it made me a much better player because I needed to be at my very best to play. "I am glad I was part of the generation that made the team such a household name around the world".

Michael Essien started his football career at Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

