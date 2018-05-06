Afia Schwarzenegger’s ex-hubby, Abrokwah finds new woman?

Afia Schwarzenegger and ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah separated after she was caught red-handed in bed with another man.

He has been spotted with a new lady believed to be an actress in pictures splashed on social media. Kezia Dauh, the lady in the photos with Abrokwah as he shared the romantic pictures on Instagram and wrote a caption which suggested that, there is something definitely happening between the two.

In one post, she wrote, “no matter the circumstances u will always be in my ❤????????????”. Comments under the picture seem to confirm that, Lawrence Abrokwa has started a new love journey with the young lady who uses Instagram handle 'Keziagee'.

The posts on Kezia’s page tell she does not reside in Ghana but is currently in the country for holidays as she was seen in one of her posts having a nice time with some kids in a river. So, will Afia Schwarzenegger be jealous of this? We wait to see.

