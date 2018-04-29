Photos: Shop owner collapses after fire guts shop

A shop owner who could not withstand the shock of loosing thousands of Ghana cedis through a fire outbreak, collapsed at Cape Coast Pedu Junction in the Central Region.

The shop owner was therefore rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Reports say she was resuscitated and is currently responding to treatment.

The fire swept through about three shops at Pedu junction in the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018.

Items worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed as a result of the fire outbreak.

The fire swept through three shops which trade in building materials like paint, turpentine, plywood, among others.

The affected traders who could not hold back their tears said they have lost goods worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

It is unclear what started the fire but eyewitnesses say they only heard a loud bang and saw smoke coming from one of the shops.

Passersby tried to salvage what they could from the debris but majority of them got burnt in the process.

The Central Regional Commander for the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO Fanny Simpson said they had a call and quickly rushed to the place to douse the fire.

She said investigations were underway to determine the cause of fire.

