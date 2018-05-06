Policeman Remanded For Fraud

An Accra circuit court has remanded General Lance Corporal for allegedly defrauding an auditor and an accountant under the pretext of securing them plots of land.

Gabriel Teye Nartey pleaded not guilty and is to re-appear on June 4.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the prosecution witnesses; Samuel Lincoln Terkper, auditor and Patrick Amoako, accountant, are residents of Tabora and Agbogba respectively in the Greater Accra region.

Nartey is a Police officer, stationed at the Dansoman Motor Traffic and Transport Department also in Accra.

The Prosecution said between March and April, 2017, Terpker met Nartey at Adenta and introduced himself as a policeman who deals in plots of land.

Terkper expressed interest and Nartey sold a piece of land to him at GH¢28,000.00.

Amoako was also introduced to Nartey and later he also bought a plot of land at GH¢35,000.00 and gave a cashdown of GH¢20,000.00, in addition to a Peugeot saloon car valued GH¢15,000.00 for the payment.

The Prosecution said after taking the money, Nartey failed to produce them with the papers covering the lands and went into hiding.

Terkper and Amoako visited the said lands but were shocked to know that the lands do not belong to Nartey.

Terkper, who made checks with the Land Commission, discovered that the said land belonged to one Pearl Aku Atiemo.

On May 16, this year, the two went to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters to lodge a formal complaint and Nartey was arrested.

Chief Inspector Oppong said, Nartey admitted the offence in his caution statement and added that he had also bought it from one he only named as Eric and Akpor Mensah but could not produce documents to prove his case neither was he able to lead police to them.