Driver Handed 15 Years For Robbery

An Accra Cicuit Court has sentenced a driver, Abdul Rashid Zuberu to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing an Ipad worth GH¢350.00 at knife point, belonging one Maame Esi Arban.

Abdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh in sentencing said it took into consideration the fact that the accused is a first time offender, his readiness at pleading guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution, Chief Inspector Victor Dosso told the court that the complainant is a Human Resource Manager staying at lakeside Community whilst the convict is a driver staying at Nsuano Nikanika.

He said Abdul Rashid also engages in labourer work sometimes.

He said on May 4, Abdul Rashid who had worked in the complainant's house went there holding a kitchen knife with two of his friends with one wielding a cutlass.

The prosecution said they threatened the house help in the house and succeeded in taking the ipad.

Abdul Rashid was later arrested where he admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police.