Home | News | Asante-Akim South NDC Vets Candidates

Asante-Akim South NDC Vets Candidates

Dan Soko
Asante-Akim South NDC Vets Candidates

A total of 32 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring for various executive positions in the Asante-Akim South Constituency have been vetted at Juaso.

A three-member committee led by the Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Yaw Owusu Obimpe scrutinised the candidates, including seven women.

Two incumbent executives; Akwasi Amponsah Akosah, Secretary and Zalia Ibrahim, Treasurer are returning unopposed.

Also contesting unopposed for the youth organiser position is Baba Haruna who is currently the deputy youth organiser.

Mr. Alex Ohemeng, the current chairman is being challenged by Lawrence Tweneboah-Kodua, a retired public servant and Mr. Ibrahim Musah, a businessman.

Three candidates including; John Yaro, Osei Santo and Seth Asare Kumi are vying for the position of organiser.

The race for the women organiser is however a straight battle between Sarah Koi and Adiza Fuseini, while Baba Salifu and Yahya Abudu compete to become the communication director.

Mr. Amadu Shaibu Kojo, the Constituency Communication Director told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the successful vetting of the candidates marked another milestone in the party's reorganisation drive in the constituency.

He urged the contestants to conduct clean campaigns devoid of insults, saying the election was an internal affair with a common target of winning the 2020 election.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says

May 20, 2018

'Government handling scholarships well' - Kingsley Agyemang

May 20, 2018

AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites to host Algeria in Cape Coast today

May 20, 2018

KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!