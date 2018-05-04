Asante-Akim South NDC Vets Candidates

A total of 32 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring for various executive positions in the Asante-Akim South Constituency have been vetted at Juaso.

A three-member committee led by the Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Yaw Owusu Obimpe scrutinised the candidates, including seven women.

Two incumbent executives; Akwasi Amponsah Akosah, Secretary and Zalia Ibrahim, Treasurer are returning unopposed.

Also contesting unopposed for the youth organiser position is Baba Haruna who is currently the deputy youth organiser.

Mr. Alex Ohemeng, the current chairman is being challenged by Lawrence Tweneboah-Kodua, a retired public servant and Mr. Ibrahim Musah, a businessman.

Three candidates including; John Yaro, Osei Santo and Seth Asare Kumi are vying for the position of organiser.

The race for the women organiser is however a straight battle between Sarah Koi and Adiza Fuseini, while Baba Salifu and Yahya Abudu compete to become the communication director.

Mr. Amadu Shaibu Kojo, the Constituency Communication Director told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the successful vetting of the candidates marked another milestone in the party's reorganisation drive in the constituency.

He urged the contestants to conduct clean campaigns devoid of insults, saying the election was an internal affair with a common target of winning the 2020 election.