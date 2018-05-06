Papaye gives to National Chief Imam

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Mohammed saani Ibrahim

Mr.Kalmoni( right) presenting the undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam

The newly opened Abeka branch of Papaye Fast foods has donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence , Dr. Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Presenting the items at the Imam 's office at Fadama, Accra on Monday, Mr. Samir Kalmoni said the gesture was in solidarisation with the Chief Imam and the muslim community in general as they undertake the spiritual exercise of fasting during this Holy Ramadan month.

Mr. Samir Kalmoni also used the ocassion to commend the Imam for his good works as the beacon of peace in Ghana .

The company which has five branches in Accra also thanked Dr. Sharubutu for his continuous prayers for the company which has helped it to flourish for the past 25 years.

"We also recognised with thanks the massive support of the Muslim community in patronising our products and services which has resulted in the expansion of our operations " Mr. Kalmoni noted.

Mr. Samir Kalmoni was hopeful that the donation will go a long way to energise , strengthen and fortify the Imam and the muslim community during this period.

In his response, the Imam , Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the company for the kind gesture and prayed for continuous progress for the company.

He said the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)in the Ramadan Month and therefore asked both Muslims and non -Muslims to take advantage of it to increase their generosity and kindness to mankind especially the poor, needy and the less privileged as practised by Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

The items presented include bags of rice, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, trays of eggs and milk, boxes of tea bags, milo amongst other items.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Divine Asiedu, the Papaye Chief Executive officer( CEO) and some officers from the Imam ' s office and the Papaye company.

The fasting which started last Wednesday( 16th May) is time that adult Muslims ,save the sick, pregnant and lactating mothers refrain from food , water and sex from dawn to sunset.

The fasting is expected to come to an end by June 15th 2018.