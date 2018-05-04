Home | News | Operation Vanguard arrest four Chinese ‘Galamseyers’

Operation Vanguard arrest four Chinese ‘Galamseyers’

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mine ErsTwo of the suspected Chinese illegal miners arrested at the site

Operation Vanguard Joint TaskForce (JTF) Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Western Region has arrested four (4) Chinese nationals and one (1) Ghanaian suspected illegal miners at Asendua near Hiawa in the Amenfi Central District on Monday, 21 May, 2018.

The Chinese nationals, identified as 41 year old Tan Zhonguang, 40 year old Wei Wenzxue, 54 year old Li Shiping and 35 year old Wei Hue Lim were apprehended on the site together with one Ghanaian counterpart, 44 year old Kwabena Acheampong, whiles some others managed to flee from the scene.

The patrol team chanced upon one (1) Sany excavator with chassis number SYO33DBG52838 at the site and sent it to the Manso Amenfi Central District Assembly, with one other immobilized Zoomlion excavator with chassis number ZL0300360E0000021 left on the site.

The team also seized one (1) locally manufactured single barrel gun with three (3) amunitions and destroyed two (2) water pumping machines.

The suspects and the exhibit have been handed over to the Manso Central Police station pending further investigations.

OPERATION VANGUARD COMMENTS

The Operation Leader, Robison Omane Agyei emphasized that, "Operation Vanguard is focus on its mandate of flushing out illegal mining and we are grateful to the general public for the support. The JTF calls for more support by way of information on where illegal miners are operating".

"Let us all fight this canker together to achieve the aim of keeping our environment safe for today and in the future", he added.

