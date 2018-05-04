Home | News | Kwesi Appiah should have invited at least one local player – Arhinful

Kwesi Appiah should have invited at least one local player – Arhinful

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Augustine Arhinful RexonaAugustine Arhinful

Former Ghana striker Augustine Arhinful says it would been better had Kwesi Appiah added at least one local player in his squad for the upcoming double-header international friendlies.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah invited 21-man squad for the team's friendlies against Japan and Iceland with no player from the Zylofon Cash Premier League making the cut.

Many advocates of the team were left disappointed after standout players in the ongoing Zylofon Cash league such as Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan, Medeama SC's dead ball specialist Akwasi Donsu and Bechem United's sharp-shooter Hafiz Konkoni.

"A job has been given to the national team coach in the person of Kwesi Appiah to build the team,” he said on Joy Sports Track Monday.
“In as much as Felix Annan has played so well so far, the coach feels that these are the two goalkeepers he has to invite.''

''I would have loved to see some local players in there. Because this is the time and the essence of playing friendly matches are to test players and see how ready they are for the upcoming or impending matches.''
''But I cannot also force the coach because there is a goal that has been set for him by his bosses to win the next Nations Cup so let give him all the support,” he added.

Black Stars will clash with Japan on 30th May before meeting Iceland seven days later.
The games are part of preparations for their upcoming 2019 AFCON qualifying games which will come off later this year.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

