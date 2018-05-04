Home | News | Cylinder recirculation: There’ll be no job losses – NPA

Cylinder recirculation: There’ll be no job losses – NPA

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Hassan Tampuli Npa BossCEO of National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli

The CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Hassan Tampuli has allayed fears that the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Module (CRM) will render Ghanaians jobless.

The Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Operators Association allege more than 7,000 people will lose their jobs if government goes ahead with its CRM implementation.

President Akufo-Addo last year, in the aftermath of the ghastly gas explosion at Atomic junction, Madina a suburb of Accra ordered the implementation of the cylinder re-circulation module.

The program will stop LPG outlets from filling empty gas cylinders as part of measures to stop gas explosions. LPG bottling plants outside commercial centers will fill the cylinders for sale at the retail outlets.

Hundreds of LPG consumers were left frustrated Monday at gas stations across the country following a nationwide strike by LPG operators in order to push for the suspension of the CRM implementation.

The strike comes after the President of the Association of LPG operators Togbe Adaklu V declared at a press conference on May 07, 2018 that they are “vehemently opposed” to the policy.

But addressing a press conference Monday, Mr. Tampuli assured that the cylinder re-circulation module is not aimed at creating job losses.

“The cylinder re-circulation module is borne out of a policy that has been rolled out by the Ministry of Energy, the NPA and implementing agency is not aimed at creating job losses to the contrary,” he said.

“Our best analysis indicates that the current jobs that we have in the system are going to be more than quadruple and I challenge anybody to come for a debate on this, there won’t be any joblessness as far as the module is concerned,” he reiterated.

