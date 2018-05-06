Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye, insists the return of JohnMahama will not be in the interest of Ghanaians.

After hinting that he will be contesting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 if given the mandate to lead the party, former President John Dramani Mahama has received what one can calls negative comments as some people believe if he contests in 2020, it will be an easy win for His Exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After losing the 2016 elections, Mr. Mahama has been reluctant in declaring whether he will contest again when the time comes. Over the weekend, the former President posted the write up below on his Facebook wall in what people are interpreting as his declaration to lead the main opposition party;

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts. The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections. We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines”.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.

Commenting about the post and the news about Mr. Mahama contesting in 2020 on Class FM today, Dr. Kwasi Amakye revealed that the chances of Him winning the election is not realistic.

The Political Science Lecturer also pronounced that Mr. John Mahama coming back doesn’t really appear to be a good thing for Ghana even though it is excellent for the NDC party.

“I don’t think Ghana’s best interest is going to be served under JM”, he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Dr. Bossman Asare agrees with Dr. Amakye as he also adds that the NDC risks losing the 2020 elections if they present former President Mahama as their candidate.

Dr.-kwasi-amakye-boateng