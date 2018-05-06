Home | News | Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

Dan Soko
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye, insists the return of JohnMahama will not be in the interest of Ghanaians.

After hinting that he will be contesting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 if given the mandate to lead the party, former President John Dramani Mahama has received what one can calls negative comments as some people believe if he contests in 2020, it will be an easy win for His Exellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

After losing the 2016 elections, Mr. Mahama has been reluctant in declaring whether he will contest again when the time comes. Over the weekend, the former President posted the write up below on his Facebook wall in what people are interpreting as his declaration to lead the main opposition party;

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts. The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections. We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines”.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.

Commenting about the post and the news about Mr. Mahama contesting in 2020 on Class FM today, Dr. Kwasi Amakye revealed that the chances of Him winning the election is not realistic.

The Political Science Lecturer also pronounced that Mr. John Mahama coming back doesn’t really appear to be a good thing for Ghana even though it is excellent for the NDC party.

“I don’t think Ghana’s best interest is going to be served under JM”, he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Dr. Bossman Asare agrees with Dr. Amakye as he also adds that the NDC risks losing the 2020 elections if they present former President Mahama as their candidate.

Dr.-kwasi-amakye-boatengDr.-kwasi-amakye-boateng

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

May 20, 2018

In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

May 20, 2018

Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!