Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

Dan Soko

This Ramadan, Twellium industrial company limited producers of Rush energy drink and Verna mineral water has donated some of its products to the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on behalf of the Muslim community.

The products, which include Rush Energy Drink, Original American cola, Verna mineral, run energy drink, Rasta Malt, Planet flavours and their new products Go On Energy drink were donated towards the celebration of Eidul Fitr (the festival of the breaking of the fast).

Presenting the items, Miss Emelia Gyasi, Assistant Marketing manager at TWI, mentioned that the company chose to present the items to the Chief Imam because he is the most influential and respected person in the Muslim community in the country and has been able to maintain peace over 20year in Ghana.

She stated that Ramadan is not only the abstinence from food but also from evil actions, thought and deeds and a month to preach peace and unity amongst each other and also used the platform to advice the youth to abstain from drug abuse.

Miss Gyasi said the donation is also as a way of congratulating all Muslims for the month of Ramadan.

Mr. Mustapha Anass, from Twellium, also added that the Twellium Industrial Company limited does not only support Muslim activities but also Christian Activities because it is a way to consolidate the peaceful coexistence of the two major religions in the country.

The national chief imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, used the platform to pray for the entire nation especially the Muslims to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor by way of giving to the needy and the less privilege in society and wished the Muslim community happy Eid Mubark

Receiving the items, Sheik Abubakar Marzuk, a member of the Chief Imam’s advisory board, thanked the team from Twellium Industrial Company limited for the kind gesture.

He used the opportunity to ask each individual of the country to help in his own way to improve and maintain the peace we are already enjoying during and after the Ramadan.

Peace, he explained, is a gift from God to Ghana and as such must be cherished.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

