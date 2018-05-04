Manhean Residents Panic After Series Of Robbery Attacks

The Ga West Municipal Assembly says it has begun processes to see to the construction of a police post at Manhean to check the prevalence cases of armed robbery.

This follows multiple robbery attacks on residents of Manhean within one week.

In the recent case, a mobile money vendor was robbed and shot in the leg in broad daylight.

A visit to the area Monday revealed that residents are living in fear with many of them talking about the possibility of vacating the area.

Watch Nancy Emefa Dzradosi's report:



