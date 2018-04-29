The Biasness Of The Society Towards Women...

“In most parts of the world, injustices towards women are however substantially larger than the injustices towards men. Thus overall, in a global perspective, there is no doubt that women are being treated unfairly in many situations” by Eivind Kjorstad.

It always looks so strange to me as to how the world seems so bias towards women in many situations. In doing a little analysis on issues concerning men and women, I realized women are been unfairly treated in so many ways. You could see a 76 year old man marrying a 26 year old lady and it seems normal to people but when a lady reaches the age 36 without a man in her life, she is tagged as an old lady and the young energetic men are running away from her.

And this suggests that the older a man becomes, the higher the number of ladies available for him but the vice versa that the older a lady becomes the fewer the number of guys available for her, doesn’t this look unfair? The most annoying thing that always happens is when a married man is caught in bed with another woman by his wife, she is been advised by many to forgive him and move on as if she has no feelings.

Conversely, when a married woman is caught in bed with another man, the husband is advised to send her packing by his family, friends or relatives. But when you want to talk about these things you will see some men defending this unfair treatment of ladies with the idea that men are polygamous in nature. And it always seems funny to me how these men will hide under polygyny to do these things. Polygamy is different from adultery and they don’t go together.

To me personally, adultery is a problem and polygamy is its solution so using polygamy to justify adultery is ignorance at its best. Some men have actually misused their power as men or leaders. A man divorces his wife today and the next day he is with another lady, six months later he is married, whiles this divorced woman is labeled a divorcee who cannot stay with a man and she is seen remaining single for many years. Is this fair or unfair? Another thing that I always find difficult to understand is, when a woman loses her husband to death and remarries after one year; you will see people complaining here and there that she remarries too early. Some even go to the extent of criticizing her of sleeping with that man even when her husband was alive.

Some will also suggest she killed her husband so that she can remarry that man and this is how the society makes it look like. And finally when a man has a good car, he is seen as a marriageable man and women push their daughters to him but again, when a lady is having a good car, you see men shying away from her and she is labeled as not good for marriage because she is the “high class type”. This is the kind of society we live in......

Suntaa Abudu Ibrahim.

UDS Nyankpala campus SCC..