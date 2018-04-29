Home | News | The Biasness Of The Society Towards Women...

The Biasness Of The Society Towards Women...

Dan Soko
The Biasness Of The Society Towards Women...

“In most parts of the world, injustices towards women are however substantially larger than the injustices towards men. Thus overall, in a global perspective, there is no doubt that women are being treated unfairly in many situations” by Eivind Kjorstad.

It always looks so strange to me as to how the world seems so bias towards women in many situations. In doing a little analysis on issues concerning men and women, I realized women are been unfairly treated in so many ways. You could see a 76 year old man marrying a 26 year old lady and it seems normal to people but when a lady reaches the age 36 without a man in her life, she is tagged as an old lady and the young energetic men are running away from her.

And this suggests that the older a man becomes, the higher the number of ladies available for him but the vice versa that the older a lady becomes the fewer the number of guys available for her, doesn’t this look unfair? The most annoying thing that always happens is when a married man is caught in bed with another woman by his wife, she is been advised by many to forgive him and move on as if she has no feelings.

Conversely, when a married woman is caught in bed with another man, the husband is advised to send her packing by his family, friends or relatives. But when you want to talk about these things you will see some men defending this unfair treatment of ladies with the idea that men are polygamous in nature. And it always seems funny to me how these men will hide under polygyny to do these things. Polygamy is different from adultery and they don’t go together.

To me personally, adultery is a problem and polygamy is its solution so using polygamy to justify adultery is ignorance at its best. Some men have actually misused their power as men or leaders. A man divorces his wife today and the next day he is with another lady, six months later he is married, whiles this divorced woman is labeled a divorcee who cannot stay with a man and she is seen remaining single for many years. Is this fair or unfair? Another thing that I always find difficult to understand is, when a woman loses her husband to death and remarries after one year; you will see people complaining here and there that she remarries too early. Some even go to the extent of criticizing her of sleeping with that man even when her husband was alive.

Some will also suggest she killed her husband so that she can remarry that man and this is how the society makes it look like. And finally when a man has a good car, he is seen as a marriageable man and women push their daughters to him but again, when a lady is having a good car, you see men shying away from her and she is labeled as not good for marriage because she is the “high class type”. This is the kind of society we live in......

Suntaa Abudu Ibrahim.
UDS Nyankpala campus SCC..

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Suntaa Abudu Ibrahim and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

May 20, 2018

In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

May 20, 2018

Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!