Ghacem foundation Seeking To Improve Healthcare, Educational Infrastructure

The Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr Morten Gaden, has said the company is committed to giving more support to health and education in deprived communities of the country.

Through the Ghacem Cement foundation (GCF), cement manufacturer annually gives cement to health and educational institutions across the country as a support package for the institutions that are undertaking infrastructural projects.

Mr Gade indicated the GCF occupies a critical part of the company’s operation and a key pillar that sets it poles apart from its competitors.

The company, he said, works towards transforming lives and bringing smiles on the faces of institutions in need – grouped into Southern and Northern sectors.

He made the comment at the GCF Northern Sector Awards held last week in Kumasi where institutions from the Northern Sector (Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions) received a total of 11,000 bags of cement at a cost of about GH¢330,000.

The Southern sector (Western, Central, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions) received a similar last week at a ceremony in Takoradi.

They received 14,000 bags of cement valued at GH¢420,000.

as the Foundation had approved a total of 25,000 bags to be distributed across the country this year.

Mr Morten Gade said GCF is committed to providing more support, especially that the outlook of the Ghanaian economy in 2018 is positive with the cement industry gradually experiencing improvement.

He said with the passage of a Legislative Instrument to streamline bagged cement and the setting up of the Ghana International Trade Commission to provide regulation of international trade in Ghana the sector is on a good footing for progress.

He said the company expects growth in the cement market and better sales volumes.

“The macro economy is also moving in the right direction with reduced inflation and a relatively stable currency. Business confidence and thereby investment decisions depend on a stable macroeconomic environment. With the implementation of right policies, the economy could grow even beyond the forecasted 6.3% this year,” he said.

How to receive GCF support

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Chairman of the Foundation, said the criteria for application for GCF support involve the following:

- Sending an original application letter from the Community or Head of Institution, the Chief, Chairman, Town Development Council, Head-Teacher/Master, Doctor-in Charge or Medical Assistant/Administration or Head Midwife to the Foundation;

- A second letter from the District Director of Education or Health to the Foundation;

- Another letter from the DCE or any Senior Government Official or Chairman of the Town Development Council or head of religious institution;

- Two pictures of existing structures to be rehabilitated and endorsed by the Director of Education/ Health and expected completion time for the project after the cement has been received.

Nana Prah VI urged the public to purchase Ghacem cement as the company reinvests in communities. He also seized the occasion to call on Government to ensure the cement market is free of fake products.