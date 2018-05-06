Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini has revealed that Gianluigi Buffon could join up with the Italy squad – but not necessarily as a player.

Buffon seemingly announced his retirement from international football during his Juventus farewell last week, but Fabbricini asserted the veteran goalkeeper was still of use to the Azzurri.

“I wanted to call Buffon about the friendly in Turin [against Netherlands on June 4] and tell him that I’d have liked him there with the team in some capacity,” he told ANSA.

“I wasn’t able to as I was busy, but I’ll call him as soon as possible. I think Mancini will do so too. He’s in Milan, but he’ll be returning to Rome.

“The importance of Buffon isn’t so much to have him on the pitch with 167 caps to his name but rather for what he represents in the way of the national team.”