Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful expected some local players in the Black Stars squad for the International friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

The 43-year-old believes friendlies games are the right avenue to test some of the players, who ply their trades domestically and are doing well.

Coach Kwesi Appiah released his squad for the International friendlies last Friday, and there was no single local players in the squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Felix Annan, Kwesi Donsu of Medeama and top scorer in the local league Hafiz Konkoni were all not invited leaving many football fans in awe.

'A job has been given to the national team coach in the person of Kwesi Appiah to build the team,' Arhinful said on Joy Sports Track Monday.

'In as much as Felix Annan has played so well so far, the coach feels that these are the two goalkeepers he has to invite.''

''I would have loved to see some local players in there. Because this is the time and the essence of playing friendly matches are to test players and see how ready they are for the upcoming or impending matches.''

''But I cannot also force the coach because there is a goal that has been set for him by his bosses to win the next Nations Cup so let give him all the support,' he added.

The Black Stars will face Japan on 30th May before engaging on June 7th.

