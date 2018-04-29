Home | News | Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

Dan Soko
Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful expected some local players in the Black Stars squad for the International friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

The 43-year-old believes friendlies games are the right avenue to test some of the players, who ply their trades domestically and are doing well.

Coach Kwesi Appiah released his squad for the International friendlies last Friday, and there was no single local players in the squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Felix Annan, Kwesi Donsu of Medeama and top scorer in the local league Hafiz Konkoni were all not invited leaving many football fans in awe.

'A job has been given to the national team coach in the person of Kwesi Appiah to build the team,' Arhinful said on Joy Sports Track Monday.

'In as much as Felix Annan has played so well so far, the coach feels that these are the two goalkeepers he has to invite.''

''I would have loved to see some local players in there. Because this is the time and the essence of playing friendly matches are to test players and see how ready they are for the upcoming or impending matches.''

''But I cannot also force the coach because there is a goal that has been set for him by his bosses to win the next Nations Cup so let give him all the support,' he added.

The Black Stars will face Japan on 30th May before engaging on June 7th.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

May 20, 2018

In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

May 20, 2018

Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!