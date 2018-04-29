Dreams FC Captain Downplays League Title Ambition

Leonard Owusu, captain of Dreams FC, has said their aim for the season is to be among the top and not to win the ultimate title as being predicted.

'Our ultimate goal is to occupy a top-four spot and not necessarily challenge for the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League title,' captain Owusu said in an interview.

Dreams FC have had a remarkable season so far and have been one of the outstanding performers displaying quality in their play, as they currently occupy the third spot on the league with 20 points.

The 'Still Believe' lads have been touted by many local pundits as strong candidates to annex this year's league together with AshantiGold as well as Medeama FC who currently occupy spot with 23 points.

But Owusu who has played a crucial role in Karim Zito's set up said, the target for the season has not changed despite their fine form as he and his teammates are working hard to end the season a high.

''Our primary target is to win the top four and that what we are looking forward come end of the season but when the opportunity comes to challenge for the league title, why not.

''It is hard work that has got us here and everything you see on the field of play has been well rehearsed and that has accounted for our impressive form,'' Owusu told GNA Sports.

Dreams FC would lock horns with Techiman Eleven Wonders in a match-day 13 fixture slated for Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday.