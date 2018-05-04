GHALCA Vice Chairman Congratulates Fianoo For His New Role

Mr Alex Ackumey, Vice Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has congratulated Mr Kudjo Fianoo on his new appointment as a Peace Ambassador.

Mr Fianoo, Chairman of GHALCA was appointed Ambassador for Peace and Sports for West Africa, by an international organisation 'Peace and Sports'.

'It is an honour for Kudjo Fianoo. He is an experienced football administrator and no wonder he has been elevated to this level.

'He already has our support and I urge everybody to support him as well because he can't do it allow,' Mr Ackumey told the GNA Sports in an interview.

'He has been a man of peace and does it in his own way.

'But I believe that with his new role this time, he would tone down a bit to achieve to the purpose of the role that he has been given. We know how he is very strong in his words sometimes, but as 'Peace Ambassador' I believe that this time his words would be mild.

He was tasked to use sports as a tool for promoting peace and to ensure harmonious living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Peace and Sports have reached over 90 million people across the world and has impacted various lives with icons across all sporting disciplines to engage in the course of peace and oneness across the globe.