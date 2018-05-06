Home | News | West Ham: Manuel Pellegrini Named New Manager At London Stadium

West Ham: Manuel Pellegrini Named New Manager At London Stadium

Dan Soko

West Ham have appointed one of the world's "most respected" football coaches in Manuel Pellegrini, according to joint chairman David Sullivan.

Pellegrini, 64, has signed a three-year deal at the London Stadium.

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager left his job with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend and succeeds David Moyes.

"Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players," said Sullivan.

"We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

"Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success. Manuel is the first West Ham United manager to have a Premier League title on his CV, and we believe that his experience, quality and proven record of taking teams forward quickly will ensure that he is successful here."

Chilean Pellegrini, who had been a priority target from the start of West Ham's search for a new manager, will be joined at London Stadium by assistant Ruben Cousillas.

He replaces former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes, who was appointed West Ham boss in November 2017 but released at the end of his contract after guiding West Ham to 13th place.

West Ham had explored the possibility of hiring Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, however, they quickly concluded it would be hugely difficult for the Spaniard to leave St James' Park.

Pellegrini, who was on a huge contract in China, has agreed to take a pay cut but it is anticipated he will become the highest paid manager in West Ham's history.

Sullivan had previously said he intended to hire someone who had experience at the highest level.

He will hope Pellegrini, who won the 2013-14 Premier League title and two EFL Cups during his three years at Manchester City, in addition to qualifying the club for the Champions League semi-finals for the only time in their history, can bring some stability to West Ham.

The club have experienced huge problems during their first two seasons after leaving their legendary home at Upton Park.

They won just seven home Premier League games this season, a campaign which was marred by crowd trouble at London Stadium.

Five fans were banned for life by the club for running on to the pitch during their home fixture with Burnley on 10 March.

Other fans were also banned for life for throwing coins or objects "with intent to injure or harm".

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

May 20, 2018

In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

May 20, 2018

Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!