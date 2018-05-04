Home | News | 'Reject Gyan And Ayew, If You Want To Succeed' - Pobee

'Reject Gyan And Ayew, If You Want To Succeed' - Pobee

Dan Soko
'Reject Gyan And Ayew, If You Want To Succeed' - Pobee

Mr Jonathan Abbey Pobee, a veteran football administrator, has called on Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, to reject Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew, if he wants to succeed.

Mr Abbey Pobee, who congratulated coach Appiah on his latest call-up, said 'if the coach wants to succeed, then he needs players who would bring peace to the team and I don't think Ayew and Gyan would bring that'.

The owner of the lower tier side Neoplan Stars noted that Black Stars coach must be commended for the bold step, he has taken to eliminate the two leaders for peace to prevail in the team.

'I have to congratulate Appiah for assembling a quality squad. Because we know that there is power-play between the players and this always brings confusion into the team.

'As far as we know we are experiencing captaincy problems between Gyan and Ayew and this has resulted in factions in the team.

'So if today Appiah is able to eliminate all these people and have called up a fresh batch of players into the Black Stars, it is the best decision,' he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

'It is better for peace to prevail in the team than to have players fighting among themselves. We have had several instances (some in tournaments) to prove that the two players have not been on good terms.

'And nobody can tell me that there is no confusion in the team because of these players,' he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 21-man squad for the Black Stars' upcoming international friendly matches against Iceland and Japan in June.

Ghana will use the games as part of preparations for their upcoming 2019 AFCON qualifying games which will come off later this year.

Below are the players who will represent Ghana in the friendly games:

Richard Ofori ( Maritzburg FC , South Africa) Lawrence Ati Zigi ( Sochaux , France) Lumor Abgenyenu ( Sporting CP , Portugal) Kyere yiadom Andrews ( Reading , England) Kwasi Okyere ( Bayern Munich , Germany) Joseph Attamah ( Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. , Turkey) Sackey Isaac ( Alanyaspor , Turkey) Afriyie Acquah ( Torino , Italy) Kassim Nuhu ( Young Boys , Switzerland) Dwamena Raphael ( FC Zurich , Switzerland) Frank Acheampong ( Tianjin Teda , China) Yiadom Boakye ( Jiangsu Suning , China) Wakaso Mubarak ( Deportivo Alaves ) Thomas Partey ( Atletico Madrid , Spain) Emmanuel Boateng ( Levante , Spain) Gyasi Edwin ( CSKA Sofia , Bulgaria) Thomas agyepong ( NAC Breda , Holland) Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa , Qatar) Nicholas Opoku ( Club African , Tunisia) Nana Ampomah ( Waasland-Beveren , Belgium) Albert Adomah ( Aston Villa , England)

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

May 20, 2018

In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years

May 20, 2018

Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!