Hearts CEO Mark Noonan committed to developing youth sides Auroras and Royal Oaks

Dan Soko

Mark Noonan YouthHearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan interacting with Auroras.

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has reiterated his desire to have more homegrown talents in the first team.

This was after he watched the development teams of the club-Auroras and Royal Oaks- play in friendly matches over the weekend.

Auroras (the U20 side) lost 3-1 to the first team in a highly contested friendly game played at the Legon Ajax Park on Friday.

Royal Oaks (The U17 side) took an unassailable 4-1 lead against a Kajaanor Select Side.

''The development of homegrown talent is a priority at this Club," the Hearts CEO told phobians.com.

"With the opening of Pobiman later this year, we will place a renewed emphasis on building over buying. I am excited about the future in this area.''

