Blakofe storms Gabby’s office to smoke peace-pipe

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Blakofe GabbyGabby Otchere-Darko and former CEO of Ghana Tourism Dev't Company Akua Djanie in a friendly hug

Less than 24-hours after founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko jabbed resigned Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Akua Djanie, popularly known as Akua Blakofe over her utterances which puts her former office on the spotlight, the latter is reported to have stormed his office for a truce

Gabby on both on his Facebook and twitter handles on Monday said the comments which sought to paint black GTDC by Blakofe is irritating some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Blakofe who tendered in her resignation last week citing some ‘chop chop” in the establishment which she was appointed as a reward for throwing her support behind the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

But Gabby Otchere-Darko, cousin of President Akufo-Addo and a ‘powerful player ‘without portfolio in the current administration asked the resigned deputy CEO Akua to ‘shut’ her mouth.

According to him, she was making ridiculous claims that have no basis when she alleged that some people wanted to ‘kill’ her over her resignation and speaking up.

Akua Blakofe earned commendation across board for her principled decision to resign from her position instead of staying and being paid for no work done.

She has subsequently alleged that her life is being threatened by powerful forces, taking to her Facebook to alert her followers that should anything happen to her, they should know where to look.

MyNewsGH.com can exclusively report that Blakofe on Monday afternoon visited Gabby’s office, at Africa Legal Associates in Labone for a truce.

It is gathered that she revealed her outburst was as a result of frustrations she suffered following alleged falsehood being peddled about her by Kwadwo Antwi, the CEO of the GTDC.

According to inside sources, she promised to halt throwing the tantrums as she was committed to Akufo-Addo’s vision for Ghana as a patriot who wants what is good for the country.

Dan Soko
