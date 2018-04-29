Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Nigeria today

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid midfielder

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived in the Nigerian State of Oyo with his Athletico Madrid teammates for a friendly against the Super Eagles B of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Fresh off winning the Europa Cup and finishing runners up in the La Liga, the Rojiblancos will engage the World Cup bound African nation in the friendly.

Atletico de Madrid arrived in Nigeria with an array of stars, including Fernando Torres, in what will be his last game ever for the club, that will headline their end of season friendly match against Super Eagles B team at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Ghanaian midfielder Partey has had an outstanding season with the club playing a half a century of games this season scoring five times. He is expected to start tonight against the Super Eagles B.

Below in the list of 20 players for the game today

Goalkeepers – Jan Oblak, Axel Werner

Defenders – JuanFran, Sergio González, Francisco Montero, Rafael Muñoz, Andrés Solano

Midfielders – Gabi Fernández, Ángel Correa, Víctor ‘Vitolo’ Pérez, Thomas Partey, Roberto Olabe, Juan Aguero Núñez, Antonio Moya, Mikel Carro, Joaquín Muñoz

Strikers – Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Borja Garces