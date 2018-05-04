Today at the News stands

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
FrontPage headlines all captured in the newspapers
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Ghanaian Times:
- Gas retailers down tools in protest against cylinder re-circulation module
- Hajia Fati in court for assault
- We'll deal with coys involved in illegal financial transfers
Finder Sports:
- ChampionsLeague final: Liverpool ready for Real Madrid
- GPL double headers to be reviewed - Ashford
- Manchester United plot £250 million overhaul
The Finder:
- Ghana Card issuance on May 28 - 10,000 staff, 2,500 machines to deployed
- Customers struggle for LPG as operators strike
- NPA urges Ghanaians to to back policy towards making LPG use safe
Daily Heritage:
- Use electricicty to 'cook' - NPA tells Ghanaians; blasts Gas Operators Association over strike
- Opuni's cash still locked upas court throws out application to defreeze account
- Prof Adei backs Akufo Addo; urges him to use oil money for free SHS
B&FT:
- BoG effects sixth policy rate cut in less than 2 years
- Expose tax evaders - First Deputy Speaker
- Ofori-Atta approves IBISTEK-Takoradi Port deal
Daily Statesman:
- Help local banks to survive – Akufo Addo charges BoG
- Government to upgrade 42 SHSs into model schools
The Chronicle:
- Brazen Tema cashew robbery: Booty on high seas to India - Two Indians & Ghanaians accomplices arrested
- Ghana sits on educational time-bomb - Prof Adei
- Aboadze youth attack thermal plant workers
The Crusading Guide:
- We'll change the structure of the economy with skilled labour force – Akufo Addo assures CEOs
- Court dismisses Opuni's application to unfreeze his accounts
- African entrepreneurs must create jobs for the youth - Isaac Amoako Mensah
The Custodian:
- John Mahama 2020 bid ruffles feathers in NDC
- Tax evaders are nation wreckers - Osei Owusu
- Mother fights radio station over 'missing' surgery donations
- Nobody owns copyright for NDC flagbearership - Sylvester Mensah
Graphic Business:
- Banks need more than GhC400 million as Basel II & III kick in
- GhC15 million capital for finance houses inadequate - Group Ideal President
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article