Today at the News stands

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FrontPage headlines all captured in the newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Ghanaian Times:

- Gas retailers down tools in protest against cylinder re-circulation module

- Hajia Fati in court for assault

- We'll deal with coys involved in illegal financial transfers

Finder Sports:

- ChampionsLeague final: Liverpool ready for Real Madrid

- GPL double headers to be reviewed - Ashford

- Manchester United plot £250 million overhaul

The Finder:

- Ghana Card issuance on May 28 - 10,000 staff, 2,500 machines to deployed

- Customers struggle for LPG as operators strike

- NPA urges Ghanaians to to back policy towards making LPG use safe

Daily Heritage:

- Use electricicty to 'cook' - NPA tells Ghanaians; blasts Gas Operators Association over strike

- Opuni's cash still locked upas court throws out application to defreeze account

- Prof Adei backs Akufo Addo; urges him to use oil money for free SHS

B&FT:

- BoG effects sixth policy rate cut in less than 2 years

- Expose tax evaders - First Deputy Speaker

- Ofori-Atta approves IBISTEK-Takoradi Port deal

Daily Statesman:

- Help local banks to survive – Akufo Addo charges BoG

- Government to upgrade 42 SHSs into model schools

The Chronicle:

- Brazen Tema cashew robbery: Booty on high seas to India - Two Indians & Ghanaians accomplices arrested

- Ghana sits on educational time-bomb - Prof Adei

- Aboadze youth attack thermal plant workers

The Crusading Guide:

- We'll change the structure of the economy with skilled labour force – Akufo Addo assures CEOs

- Court dismisses Opuni's application to unfreeze his accounts

- African entrepreneurs must create jobs for the youth - Isaac Amoako Mensah

The Custodian:

- John Mahama 2020 bid ruffles feathers in NDC

- Tax evaders are nation wreckers - Osei Owusu

- Mother fights radio station over 'missing' surgery donations

- Nobody owns copyright for NDC flagbearership - Sylvester Mensah

Graphic Business:

- Banks need more than GhC400 million as Basel II & III kick in

- GhC15 million capital for finance houses inadequate - Group Ideal President