Asempa FM Arm-wrestling Challenge set for Friday

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Arm Wrestlingch.jpegParticipants interested in the competition are to converge at the forecourts of the Multimedia Group

The Ghana Arm-wrestling Federation (GAF) in collaboration with Asempa FM – an Accra based radio station, will stage an Arm-wrestling Challenge contest, at the forecourt of Multimedia Group Company on Friday, 25 May, 2018.

The Arm-wrestling contest dubbed the “Asempa FM Arm-wrestling Challenge” is opened to both men and women across the length and breadth of Ghana.

All participants who compete at various weight levels stand a chance winning amazing prizes from the sponsors which include DSTV, Asempa FM, K-Balm and MyBet.Com

Arm-wrestling which under the auspices of GAF is one of the fastest growing sport in Ghana, would also embark on “Arm-wrestling Train” campaign, targeted at Communities, Institutions/Organizations and groups to engage in Arm-wrestling to ensure its development and promotion.

Meanwhile, Ghana will host the ninth edition Africa Arm-wrestling Championship which is slated for July.

