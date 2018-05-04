Dogboe grateful to Anlo State

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Isaac Dogboe presenting his title after his visit

Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion has expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of the Anlo state.

Dogboe and his team offered thanksgiving to God for his victory against Jesse Magdaleno at the Apostles Revelation Society, Ten Commandments Temple at Anyako Kpota, in the Volta Region,

Torgbe Sri III, Awoamefia of Anlo State, said he was proud of Dogboe for winning the world title.

“I once met Dogbe and told him not to be afraid of Magdaleno, because you have the blood of a warrior running through your veins and true to my words Isaac emerged victorious,” he stated.

Mr. Peter Zwenes, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), said Dogboe’s victory is the proudest moment of his five year administration and admonished the young champion to work harder.