Hearts plot revenge against WAFA, as Kotoko engage Dwarfs in a dicey duel

The Zylofon Cash Premier League enters week 13, with some fascinating duels across all eight league centers at the first round nears end. Kotoko vs Sharks Pressure would certainly be on the Porcupine Warriors as they look to bounce back from a very sluggish outing so far as they lock horn with Elmina Sharks at the Babayar Sports Stadium.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has made some seven news signings which includes Agyemang Badu (Asokwa Deportivo) Osman Ibrahim (Asokwa Deportivo), Charles Yeboah (Uncle T United), Alhassan Mohammed (Kiddy FC), Samuel Frimpong, (Bekwai Youth Football Academy), Alex Kojo Gakpe (Unknown), Appiah Kubi (Nkoranza Warriors).

Fabin will be hoping his newly fortified squad will be up to the stern task against Elmina Sharks who sit in sixth place on the league log as Kotoko lie eighth on the standings. Kotoko have won five, lost and have drew twice accumulating their 17 points tally whilst Sharks have also won four, lost just once having drawn six times with a game in hand.

Hearts vs WAFA

The Phobians will looking to avenge their 5-0 loss suffered against the counterparts last season, but would have to do it at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday in a highly anticipated clash. For the Phobians, it has been a season of mixed feelings with their inconsistent form but this fixture against the Academy boys renders the opportunity to rejuvenate the campaign.

WAFA's form this season has not being bad either having won five matches, lost four and drawn thrice and this present the Phobians, the ideal situation to avenge last season's humiliating loss considering WAFA's poor away form. Hearts new goalie Ernest Sowah is expected to make his debut appearance for the Phobians having joined them in the second transfer window with newly acquired Liberty Professionals midfield gem William Dankyi expected to feature.

Karela vs Aduana Reigning Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars would be looking to bounce back from the last league defeat against Medeama, as they engage Karela in faraway Nzema.

Karela would be looking to extend their unbeaten home run against Aduana Stars who they are meeting for the first time in the club's history. The Nzema-based side currently occupy an impressive fifth position on the league log with the 'Ogyaa Boys' lying in the relegation zone having played eight matches out of 12

Dwarfs vs Ashgold

It will be a 'do or die' affair at the Cape Coast Stadium when the Ebusua Dwarfs face resurgent AshGold in clash which would shape the season of these two sides. The Mysterious Dwarfs would be looking forward to garner points which would enable them jump out of the relationship zone as the Elephants set sights on keeping chase of current Premier League leaders Medeama.

Wa All Stars vs Inter Allies Former Premier League champions, Wa All Stars would set sights on securing all three points when they face off Inter Allies at the Wa Sports Stadium.

It's a 'must win' game for the Wa-based side as they seek to salvage their relegation woes. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the league, having lost six matches and won once. It is their worst start since joining the Premier League back in 2007. Inter Allies on the other hand would look to improve their performance in the league having won six and lost six times in their 12 matches played.

Dreams vs XI Wonders

Dreams FC have been one of the oustanding performers, so far this season and they would look to continue their remarkable form in Dawu, when they lock horns with Eleven Wonders.

Dreams have been touted as one of the favourites to annex this year's league title considering their quality display on the field of play and Karim Zito and his lads look favourites, but Eleven Wonders could surprise Dreams especially with former Premier League winning coach Enos Adepa joining the Techiman based side as head coach.

Chelsea vs Medeama

Current League leaders Medeama SC would be looking forward to extend their lead at the top of the league log when they lock with Berekum Chelsea at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Coming back off an impressive win against reigning league champions Aduana, the Mauve and Yellow currently sit on top of the league with 23 points and will be looking forward to defeat their Blues at the own backyard. The “Blues” have had a terrible outing so far in the league as they only won three and drawn four times this season and are currently 12th on the league standing with 13 points

Bechem vs Liberty

The “Hunters” face a stern task against the scientific soccer lads in match-day 13 at the Nana Gyeabour Park, as they set sights on the fifth league win for the season against Liberty Professionals, who have also struggled to find good form this season.