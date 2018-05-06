Home | News | The best person to take over from Akufo-Addo is Bawumia - Kofi Bentil

The best person to take over from Akufo-Addo is Bawumia - Kofi Bentil

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Bentil 21 Minutes play videoKofi Bentil, Vice President IMANI Ghana

Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has orated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best contender to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

Although Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not hinted of plans to contest the flagbearership slot of his party, let alone the presidency, Kofi Bentil is confident that he (Bawumia) will make a good leader.

Seemingly impressed by Dr Mahamadu’s strides as Vice President, the private legal practitioner declared, “On my own assessment I believe presently, if you look across the political scene the best person to take over after President Nana Addo will be Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Kofi Bentil made the assertion when he took his turn on the ’21 minutes with KKB’ show hosted by Ghanaweb Editor, Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng.

Quizzed on whether Dr. Bawumia will have his vote should he run for the presidency, Mr Bentil answered, “If he continues the way he is going. If he continues to give me the confidence he gives me, I might vote for him.”

He was however quick to add that he would be open to voting for any other candidate who gives him ‘greater confidence’ than Bawumia even as he showered praises on the nation's Vice President.

“He’s really come a very long way- people deteriorate, all kinds of things can happen. But I have no problem saying that if nobody emerges to give me greater confidence then absolutely I might vote for Mahamudu Bawumia,” Kofi Bentil averred.

