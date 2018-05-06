Crime: 2 persons arrested with sacks of ‘wee’ at Ghana-Togo border

The Northern Regional Police has arrested two persons in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at the Ghana-Togo border.

The two were separately arrested during a joint security task force operation undertaken last Friday.

One of the suspects, Majeed Maamin, was arrested at Nalerigu for allegedly possessing and peddling 24 wrapped substances believed to be wee.

The second suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mariam Dahamani, was also arrested from Sakogu for possessing illegal drugs.

Further search by the Police in her house led to the discovery of eight full sacks of the dried substances as well as seven mini sacks containing wee.

Despite explaining that the substances belong to her husband, Mariam and Majeed were both arrested and kept in Police custody.

They are expected to appear before court on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Kusi Appiah, has confirmed that samples of the substances have been sent to Accra for further examination.