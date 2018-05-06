Home | News | Unilever Commends Its Distributors For Their Contributions To Growth

Dan Soko
Unilever Ghana Limited has lauded the contributions of its key distributors to the company's strong performance in 2017, enabling it to achieve a double digit growth rate and to deliver better value for shareholders.

Managing Director, Ziobieton Yeo said because of the invaluable support of the distributors, Unilever's revenue grew by 16 per cent while profit also increased by 23 per cent.

'When I look back, I feel confident that it is possible to deliver another double digit growth because of what we did last year and what we have started in the first quarter of this year,' he said at the Key Distributors Conference held in Accra.

The Distributors conference, which was attended by 31 key distributors of Unilever Ghana Limited, was on the theme: 'Creating a Lasting Legacy.'

It was meant to honour and reward the major distributors of Unilever Ghana for their contributions to the growth and profitability of the company.

Mr Yeo said the company would continue to deepen its presence in the market and engage more distributors to be at the top of the competition.

To this end, he said the company would continue to invest in innovations and put quality products in the market to set Unilever's products apart from the cheap imported ones on the Ghanaian market.

He said: 'It is our mission to ensure that people across the world who use our products feel good and have value for our products.'

Mr Yeo said the relative stability of the cedi and the trending down of inflation held prospects for business growth, adding that Unilever Ghana would continue to invest and expand its operations in the country.

'We have started packing our powdered soap in Ghana, procuring our packaging materials locally and establishing warehouses in Ghana,' he said and indicated that the first warehouse had been opened in Kumasi.

Currently, he said, Unilever sourced bout 90 per cent of its packaging material locally and expressed the hope that t by 2020 all the packaging materials would be sourced locally.

The Managing Director pledged his outfit's commitment in creating value for consumers and its clients in Ghana.

'We are not only the business of selling products, but impacting the local economy and improving livelihoods,' he said.

Mr Adu in a presentation on the need for the key distributors to focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) said CSR 'ensured the continuity of business.'

He entreated the companies and members of the business community not to focus on profit, but engage in business practices and programmes that preserve the environment.

Meanwhile, Unilever Ghana Limited has awarded its key distributors for their contributions to the growth and profitability of the company in 2017.

Sterling Distribution and Trading Limited was adjudged the overall key distributor of Unilever for 2017 and was presented with a cash prize of GH¢40,000 and a plaque while Mark Suzie Enterprise, the first runner up took home GH¢25,000.00 cash prize and a plaque.

Bisvel Distributions Services took the 2nd runner-up position and took home a cash prize of GH¢20,000.00 and a plaque.

Sterling Distribution and Trading Limited also took the Target Achievement Award that goes with a cash prize of GH¢15,000.00 and a plaque, while Lovenak Ventures took home the Coverage Expansion award and was presented with a cash prize of GH¢10,000.00 and a plaque.

The Modern Trade Category went to Shoprite Ghana Limited and the Financial Prudence Category went to Kofi Asare Enterprise, Power Hydraulics took the Perfect Store Achievement Award and Y and K took the Long Service Award.

Ms Gladys Amoah, the Customer Development Director of Unilever was presented with the Special Category and Exemplary Leadership award.

