Home | News | Ghana Cannot Develop Beyond Its Leadership

Ghana Cannot Develop Beyond Its Leadership

Dan Soko
Ghana Cannot Develop Beyond Its Leadership

Ghana cannot develop beyond the level of its leadership, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer of the Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited, has said.

He said one of the bearings of leadership in Ghana was that, there was heightened venerability of the country's economy; stating that the challenge of leadership persisted and to a large extent, the project of nation building in Ghana and Africa remained much a work in-progress.

'Everyone wins when leadership is effectual. As our leadership effectiveness improves, our impact is multiplied in business, governance, in our police service, in schools, families and churches,' Mr Egyir, who is also the Founder Ghana CEO Summit, stated on Monday at the opening of the third edition of the Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The two-day Summit on the theme 'Leadership, Innovation and Investment for Business and Economic Transformation' was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Summit would enable global and local CEOs to integrate and interact with world class subject experts to foster knowledge acquisition, learning, partnerships and synergies that can drive increased personal as well as organizational growth.

It brought together over 500 CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials across the emerging and developed markets to meet, share learning, and carve out long term partnerships which facilitated explosive growth within their respective regions.

Mr Egyir said the expected growth of Ghana would not materialise if the private sector was not enabled to drive that growth.

He said: 'We have long established that this economy can experience exponential growth if the right policies and enabling environment are provided for the private sector to thrive'.

He said no matter how much innovation the business sector churned out, if there was no confidence in business processing and the perception of corruption, investment was stunted.

'To move these beyond the talk and give the letter spirit to thrive, we must ensure that the value chain itself is viable,' he said.

'Experiences shared in and out of these summits, the evidence of investors packing out of Ghana due to the hitches in services in the public-sector domain are evident that more work is required to move us from being an appealing market to actually living it.'

He said Ghana had been linked as the lead African country on prospective growth at a raving 8.4 per cent.

'This measure will draw attraction from investors looking for the most returns for their capital. We run the risk of giving prospective investors the option of marginally low returns with a better ease of doing business,' Mr Egyir said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!