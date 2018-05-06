Ghana Cannot Develop Beyond Its Leadership

Ghana cannot develop beyond the level of its leadership, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer of the Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited, has said.

He said one of the bearings of leadership in Ghana was that, there was heightened venerability of the country's economy; stating that the challenge of leadership persisted and to a large extent, the project of nation building in Ghana and Africa remained much a work in-progress.

'Everyone wins when leadership is effectual. As our leadership effectiveness improves, our impact is multiplied in business, governance, in our police service, in schools, families and churches,' Mr Egyir, who is also the Founder Ghana CEO Summit, stated on Monday at the opening of the third edition of the Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.

The two-day Summit on the theme 'Leadership, Innovation and Investment for Business and Economic Transformation' was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Summit would enable global and local CEOs to integrate and interact with world class subject experts to foster knowledge acquisition, learning, partnerships and synergies that can drive increased personal as well as organizational growth.

It brought together over 500 CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and government officials across the emerging and developed markets to meet, share learning, and carve out long term partnerships which facilitated explosive growth within their respective regions.

Mr Egyir said the expected growth of Ghana would not materialise if the private sector was not enabled to drive that growth.

He said: 'We have long established that this economy can experience exponential growth if the right policies and enabling environment are provided for the private sector to thrive'.

He said no matter how much innovation the business sector churned out, if there was no confidence in business processing and the perception of corruption, investment was stunted.

'To move these beyond the talk and give the letter spirit to thrive, we must ensure that the value chain itself is viable,' he said.

'Experiences shared in and out of these summits, the evidence of investors packing out of Ghana due to the hitches in services in the public-sector domain are evident that more work is required to move us from being an appealing market to actually living it.'

He said Ghana had been linked as the lead African country on prospective growth at a raving 8.4 per cent.

'This measure will draw attraction from investors looking for the most returns for their capital. We run the risk of giving prospective investors the option of marginally low returns with a better ease of doing business,' Mr Egyir said.