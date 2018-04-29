New Wealth Generation Club Launched

The Power to Generate Wealth (PGW), an investment club, has been launched with a mission of spearheading the 'One Africa One Dream Project' which aims at touching lives of the poor and the needy.

The project would be carried out through Longrich International's business module; a module that allows individuals to partner the company by purchasing their products to the sum of GH¢570.00.

However, after purchasing these products one was entitled to free Longrich products worth GH¢700.00 as well as a profit share ranging from 18 per cent, 20 per cent, 22 per cent and up to 75 per cent weekly.

According to PGW an individual was also expected to bring in three people when they join, and with the support offered by the club, those three people would be trained and encouraged to also duplicate and get their own three.

Speaking at the Launch, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, hailed PWG for being pioneers to move Africa and specifically Ghana into this laudable initiative.

She tasked the PGW members to identify and understand what they had been called to do, again pledged to promote and support the initiative.

She urged Ghanaians to have the right attitude towards the environment, their neighbours and the country at large.

Mr Kennedy Amoako, Chair of PWG, noted that there were people who could not invest but had time to get people for Longrich International; as such, the team periodically trains people to equip them to generate wealth for themselves.

Mr Amoako said PGW was poised to teach Africans how we could have the power to eradicate sickness and also generate wealth; and this explains the 'One Africa One Dream' concept.

Mr Solomon Okyere, Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberry Empire and a partner of Longrich International, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency recounted that he was a street hawker.

He said he used to hawk on the street to finance his education, however, it got to a point where he had no option than to invest the little he had saved, he thus invested into the business module.

He said he was introduced into the project business module by someone and due to determination and hard work his life had been transformed.

Mr Okyere said that after the first year of partnering the company, he qualified for a fully paid trip to the United Arab Emirate (Dubai), China, Zambia, and the company provided him a new car.

He encouraged other street hawkers to be determined and keep their dreams alive, and most importantly have faith in God.

Mr Okyere said there were lots of people out there, who were determined to work but had no funds to start, therefore, Carlsberry Empire's vision was to support such individuals in creating wealth for themselves.