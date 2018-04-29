Environment 360 Launches Recycling Project And Donates 20 Bins To Achimota Golf Club

Environment 360, an Accra based NGO and Investcorp, investment banking and asset management firm, have teamed up to help Achimota golf club launched a recycling program and donates 20 bins at its facilities

The recycling program has been dubbed "Go Green on the Green " and is intended to support the sanitation agenda of Accra by capturing plastic waste as its source of origin.

Environment360 has been the first successful community collection scheme for plastic since 2015, and has become the chosen recycling partner for communities and corporations that desire to recycle in the greater Accra.

Since inception, the organization has collected over 200 tons of plastic that would have otherwise ended up in the landfills, gutters and communities.

Speaking at the official launch at the achimota golf club on Saturday, Ms. Cordie Aziz, the Founder and Executive Director of Environment 360 said she is to champion the agenda of creating a cleaner Ghana through the creation of indigenous recycling and education programs.

"Over the past four years, Environment 360 has become the premier recycling partner of so many esteemed organization. Participation in our recycling scheme are not only dedicated to helping clean Ghana up, but are also committed to helping create leaders through our environmental education programs."

According to her, the launch at the Achimota Golf Club illustrated the willingness of private citizens to support the mission and vision of marketing Accra as one of the cleanest cities in West Africa.

"We are proud to be part of this movement" she said.

On his part, the Ag. Managing Director of Investcorp, Mr. Henry Sunkwa-Mills, noted that sustainability is one of the core foundations of investcrop and as a result the organization was keen to donate the recycling bins needed for the project.

"We are delighted to donate these recycling bins to the Achimota Golf Club, as our contribution to the efforts to clean up Accra and support the larger sanitation agenda. As a leading investment banking firm, we specialize in helping our clients invest for the future. We believe that by donating these bins, we are making a strong investment for the future of Accra. We are assured that the donation of these bins to the club will yield positive results for our communities and our future generations " he said.

Achimota golf club first joined environment 360's recycling program in 2016.

Since the inception of the recycling program at the facility, the club has collected nearly one ton of plastic bottles which has raised an estimated of GHS500 for environment360 environmental education program.

Every 50 plastic bottles Environment 360 collects equates to a GHS1 donation for environmental education in Ghana.