"Number 12" Video Tickets Out

Tickets for the impending "Number 12" video which has been described as a dynamite by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is finally out.

The latest work of Anas is centred on football and politics and according to Mr Baako, the reputation of the personalities involved cannot be redeemed.

The undercover journalist has already released a teaser of the video ahead of the premiering of the video.

The tension and suspense that has engulfed the impending premiering in the face of the huge media commentaries, many who are diversely related to Ghana football seem to be sitting on tenterhooks.

From officials of the GFA to referees and football administrators across the nation, the tension has been expectedly excruciating.

Even though, one can't be sure what exactly the expose contains, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the football administration will crumble on the backs of the expose.

Anas’ latest expose, dubbed, "Number 12" is set to premiere at the Accra International Conference Centre on 6th and 7th, the CCB auditorium in Kumasi on 9th and 10th, in Tamale on 13th and in Takoradi on 16th all in June, 2018.