Home | News | Atletico Madrid Touch Down In Nigeria Ahead Of Friendly

Atletico Madrid Touch Down In Nigeria Ahead Of Friendly

Dan Soko

UEFA Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid have arrived in Nigeria ahead of the friendly match against the Nigerian Super Eagles B team, on Tuesday, May 22nd, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Atletico released a 20-man squad for the encounter, including head coach Diego Simeone, the list shows the international stars who are due to participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been excluded from the encounter, as they are due to link up with their national teams in order to begin World Cup preparations.

The match is part of the La Liga World Project which organises friendly matches involving La Liga teams all over the World.

???????????? Hey there, Nigeria! @LaLigaEN is over, but we still have one match left! We’re going to face the Super Eagles to close out the season! ⚽#LaLigaWorld pic.twitter.com/9fiodDUUxd

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 21, 2018

Below is the full squad:
Goalkeepers – Jan Oblak, Axel Werner
Defenders – JuanFran, Sergio González, Francisco Montero, Rafael Muñoz, Andrés Solano

Midfielders – Gabi Fernández ©, Ángel Correa, Víctor ‘Vitolo’ Pérez, Thomas Partey, Roberto Olabe, Juan Aguero Núñez, Antonio Moya, Mikel Carro, Joaquín Muñoz

Strikers – Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Borja Garces

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!