Atletico Madrid Touch Down In Nigeria Ahead Of Friendly

UEFA Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid have arrived in Nigeria ahead of the friendly match against the Nigerian Super Eagles B team, on Tuesday, May 22nd, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Atletico released a 20-man squad for the encounter, including head coach Diego Simeone, the list shows the international stars who are due to participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been excluded from the encounter, as they are due to link up with their national teams in order to begin World Cup preparations.

The match is part of the La Liga World Project which organises friendly matches involving La Liga teams all over the World.

???????????? Hey there, Nigeria! @LaLigaEN is over, but we still have one match left! We’re going to face the Super Eagles to close out the season! ⚽#LaLigaWorld pic.twitter.com/9fiodDUUxd — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 21, 2018

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers – Jan Oblak, Axel Werner

Defenders – JuanFran, Sergio González, Francisco Montero, Rafael Muñoz, Andrés Solano

Midfielders – Gabi Fernández ©, Ángel Correa, Víctor ‘Vitolo’ Pérez, Thomas Partey, Roberto Olabe, Juan Aguero Núñez, Antonio Moya, Mikel Carro, Joaquín Muñoz

Strikers – Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Borja Garces