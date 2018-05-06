‘Your utterances are annoying’ – Gabby to Blakofe

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, has responded to Blakofe’s recent talks on her resignation from her government appointment.

He responded to a story in which Akua Djanie Manfo aka Blakofe had said some people in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wanted to take her life after she resigned as Deputy Director of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) a few days ago.

In his post on Facebook, Gabby described Blakofe’s utterances as annoying, adding that after resigning on principle it was not necessary for her to be launching negative attacks against the government.

“These are some of the little things that piss NPP folks right off. You joined the campaign at the very end. You were first seen to be pro-Mahama but apparently fell out over what exactly we don’t know. The leadership acknowledged your campaign contribution and your value and rewarded you with an appointment to help your country,” he wrote.

“You resigned on principle and, in fact, won a lot of admiration (from me and many others) for that. But, now it seems like you want to start a wholly negative campaign against the government. Who would want to kill you, Madam? Let’s get serious! Frankly, your utterances are getting annoying and making people feel that you have a more sinister motive. I hope not…” he continued.

Blakofe resigns from GTDC

Ms Djanie announced her resignation as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourist Development Company, (GTDC), on 7th May 2018 after serving in office for about 16 months under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Has she, has she not? Yes, people, I have officially resigned as Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company, effective end of this month,” she posted.

A seemingly frustrated Ms Djanie added that she just “wanted to work, not travel and chop per diem” while serving in her role.

She, however, extended her gratitude to the President, saying “I would like to thank H.E President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he gave me. Unfortunately, the rest of the team did not. Thus I’m better off outside of the official post.’’

In an interview with citinewsroom.com, Miss Djanie said she resigned because she felt her skills were not well utilised.

“I don’t do anything all day. My CEO doesn’t want me on the team, so he has created a three-man team he works with. Meanwhile, I don’t see what GTDC is doing. The CEO travels every month for two weeks straight. In April, he was gone for three weeks,” she stated.

The death ‘threats.’

Yesterday she took to Facebook again to say she was not safe living in the country.

“We woke up one morning to news that Fennec had been murdered. We woke to news JB Danquah had been murdered. We woke up to news about the young bank worker who was murdered. These are just three examples. Till date, no real concrete suspects have been dealt with. We don’t know what issues they had. I’m putting all my issues out on social media, so if you wake to the news that I’ve been murdered or dead all of a sudden, you have a clue where to begin investigations. I really don’t see why we should get to this level. It means I’m speaking the truth and they need to get rid of me. I weep for Ghana. Truly it’s an Asylum,” she said.

Blakofe, until her appointment at the Ghana Tourist Development Company, had been a radio and television personality.

With 23 years of experience in broadcasting and show business, Blakofe has worked with Metro TV, Vibe FM, M-Net’s Studio 53, and has hosted top events in the country.

She was the first manager of the VIP music group formed in 1998.