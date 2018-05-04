Nana Addo will lose 2020 elections no matter his policies - Prophet Adu-Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

The Founder and Pastor of Christ Revival Baptist Church Prophet Adu-Boahen has prophesised that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lose the 2020 general elections no matter the infrastructural projects he will embark on.

According to him, majority of Ghanaians who voted massively for him to win the 2016 general elections are not happy with his government.

He added that Ghanaians have been let down by the confidence reposed in the President to change the fortunes of the country.

Prophet Adu-Boahen said only a few people are enjoying the benefits of the Akufo-Addo’s government.

The man of God said the President has appointed his cronies, family and friends to be in the helm of affairs whiles majority of Ghanaians and some members of his party New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffer.

Speaking on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, the powerful man of God said there is no way the aggrieved NPP supporters will vote for the President to lead them again.

He said policies such as one-district-one factory, free SHS, Planting for food and jobs, restoration of nurses and teachers trainee allowances churned out by the President will not win him votes.

He stated that the 2020 elections is not for President Akufo-Addo saying Mr Mahama’s win will come as a surprise to NPP supporters.

‘What I see is in the spiritual realm is that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not win election 2020 no matter the projects he will embark on and the efforts he will put in. I am the same person who prophesised that the President will win the 2016 elections and he won. Why are people fidgeting now that I’m prophesising this?. I prophesised in 2016 that former President Mahama will lose the elections and he lost. NPP members who have been neglected by the President will cause his defeat,’ he prophesised.

He said is only a servant of God who has been sent to deliver the message to the people and that there is absolutely nothing he can do about it.

‘If NPP members want God to do something about this prophesy, they should turn to God for help,’ he stated.

President Akufo-Addo grabbed the presidential seat from former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 elections.