Akufo-Addo touring Ghana 'empty-handed' - Ofosu Kwakye

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is touring the country “empty-handed” says Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, President Akufo-Addo cannot match the 'unprecedented' legacy of former president John Dramani Mahama hence his recent comments in the Brong Ahafo Region that Mr Mahama’s projects are non-existent.

During his tour of the area, President Akufo-Addo questioned the whereabouts of the Mahama government’s much-touted ‘unprecedented’ road infrastructure describing them as mere propaganda adding that there was no truth in them.

“If there were truth in it, all the roads around would not be in this state,” the president said.

Reacting to the comment on AccraFM, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said: “There is no debate about whether the projects are non-existent, Mr Mahama’s projects are there for every own to see”.

President Akufo-Addo, “He hasn’t done any project for which he should be applauded, yet, he is describing Mahama’s projects as ghosts. He didn’t speak the truth to Ghanaians. The projects are there and Ghanaians can see it for themselves”, he said.

He added: “We are not surprised at Mr Akufo-Addo’s actions because he has been doing that all these years.”

