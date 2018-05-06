Market value for Ayew brothers fall after Swansea City relegation

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: footballghana.com

Andre and Jordan Ayew

Swansea City are set for a mass exodus following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Swans are already in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Carlos Carvalhal on Friday while club icons Leon Britton and Angel Rangel both played their final games for the club in the 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on the last day of the 2017-18 season.

Ghanaian players Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew are likely to leave the club.

Andre who was resigned for a club record fee from West Ham United is value £16.2m whiles his brother Jordan Ayew is valued at £6.3m.

The two brothers have been linked with newly promoted side Cardiff City.