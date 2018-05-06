Home | News | 2017 was a successful year for Ghana - IMF Country Rep congratulates Ghana

2017 was a successful year for Ghana - IMF Country Rep congratulates Ghana

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kolandina IMF COUNTRY REPplay videoIMF Country Representative, Natalia Kolandina

IMF Country Representative, Natalia Kolandina has heaped praise on the country for the milestone it achieved in improving the fortunes of the country in economic terms.

She congratulated the government for the bold decisions and initiatives taken since coming into office crediting them for the positive turn of events which made Ghana one of the fastest growing economies not only in the Sub-region but in the world.

The IMF Country Rep also hailed the citizens of the country for the corporation given the government and the participation through the payment of taxes and complying with regulations which she believes was key in helping the government drive the country on the right path.

Natalia Kolandina justified her praise for the government noting that the successes chalked in 2017 did not come on a silver platter as government braved the odds and surmounted some herculean challenges that they were faced with.

Drop in interest rates, digitisation of the economy, steady progress to end the IMF programme, restoring macro-economic stability, restoring fiscal discipline, improved debt to GDP ratio, robust economic growth were some gains cited by the IMF Country Rep to buttress her submission.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the government and all of you for a very successful 2017 in terms of restoring macro-economic stability. I just want to add one more thing which is the fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit was reduced from 9.6% of GDP in 2016 to 6% of GDP in 2017 and last year was the first time when government was able to record primary surplus which allowed debt to GDP ratio to decline so now, debt is on a declining path. This is a major achievement, of course, it did not come at zero cost, it had major impact on the economy at the same time the economy was growing at a very robust rate, one of the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and in the world so this is a great beginning” she lauded.

Natalia Kolandina was, however, quick to add that Ghana needs to do more to sustain this rate of growth and ensure it doesn’t backslide to economic mismanagement.

She said though government’s vision of Ghana beyond aid is noble, it is necessary to ensure that fiscal discipline is consistent and government continues to improve its macro-economic outlook.

She said doing this together with other initiatives of government will put Ghana on a path of growth even after the IMF programme has ended.

The IMF Country Representative added, “the focus now is ensuring macro-economic stability is maintained in the future, in the future outside the IMF supported programme. We, therefore, support the objective of moving Ghana beyond aid. What I understand by that is achieving macro-economic stability and at the same time maintaining high and sustainable rates of economic growth.”

Lending rates

The IMF Country Director expressed worry about the high lending rates in Ghana explaining that it makes doing business in Ghana difficult and stifles growth of the private sector.

She blamed the situation of lending rates to rising levels of non-performing loans owed the banks.

She suggested that the Bank of Ghana needs to do more even though she admitted some work is being done with the reduction in policy rates.

“The Bank of Ghana is reducing the policy rates but lending rate is still quite high and the reason for that is the high levels of non-performing loans. What is this? This is a legacy issue which has accumulated over the years. I will say that the Bank of Ghana is taking decisive measures in a timely and orderly manner and we will look forward to the resolution and reducing nonperforming loans which will make banks lend to the private sector hopefully at lower rates” Natalia Kolandina stated.

The IMF Country Director made these remarks during the first day of the 3rd edition of the Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra on Monday.

The 2-day event brought together captains of industries and heads of institutions to dialogue and exchange ideas on topical issues.

The event was also graced by the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!