Hold me responsible if cylinder re-circulation collapse your business - NPA Boss

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli has thrown a challenge to the President of Ghana LPG Operators Association to hold him responsible if the government proposed the implementation of cylinder re-circulation model leads to the collapse of their businesses.

“Hold me personally responsible if your businesses collapse,” he declared.

Torgbui Adaku V, who is the President of Ghana Operators Association pulled out of a committee put together by the NPA to develop a framework for the implementation of cylinder re-circulation model policy.

He argues that the implementation of the policy would lead to the collapse of their businesses, a suggestion NPA has disputed.

Based on their claim of their businesses collapsing, GLiPGOA on Wednesday issued a statement declaring their intention to embark on strike on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The Cylinder Re-circulation model policy seeks to ensure the establishment of LPG bottling plants far residential areas while existing LPG outlets will be converted into distribution points.

Speaking at the launch of Association of Oil Marketing Companies Safety Week under the theme ” Petroleum Safety, Prepare and Prevent, Mr Hassan Tampuli rejected the assertions that the implementation of the cylinder re-circulation model policy would lead to job losses.

He said the new policy would create about 5000 direct jobs in addition to the current 3500 jobs being created by the LPG value chain.