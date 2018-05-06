Home | News | GHC 4.6B MMI deal: Dr Asiama quits Legon Whatsapp platform over mates’ backlash

GHC 4.6B MMI deal: Dr Asiama quits Legon Whatsapp platform over mates’ backlash

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Johnson Asiamah 039Dr Johnson Asiama, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama who could no longer contain the tongue-lashing from his former schoolmates on Whatsapp and had to exit the platform to have his peace of mind when it appeared no one wanted to hear the truth, MyNewsGH.com can authoritatively report.

Dr Asiama whose name has not being mentioned regarding any particular wrongdoing per se, mounted a spirited defense on the Mobile Money Interoperability deal in which the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is accusing the Mahama government of ‘chop chop’ to line its pockets with over a billion dollars when VP Bawumia allegedly delivered same at a lesser cost.

Dr Asiama insists there were no breaches as far as the processes leading to the award of the contract are concerned cautioning politicians like Bawumia to desist from meddling in an issue the central bank has the capacity to do, insisting he could not sit aloof while some faceless persons in the name of political capital drag his good name into the mud especially when it is being rumored the deal was tainted with corruption without any bases, as MyNewsGh.com has reported.

A livid Dr Asiama disclosed to the media at a recently held press conference he was forced to call a press conference to set the records straight and explained the deal because the issue was tarnishing his image including in his Legon Whatsapp Group where tension was heightened that the only option available for him was to exit the platform as they weren’t ready to listen.

“I quit a platform of former schoolmates at Legon I am with this morning because of this issue. I did not like the way the issue was being discussed and the only way was to quit the group”, he disclosed.

“I am worried and my family members are also worried. They have been calling me since the noise about this whole thing started this morning. I do not want to be tagged to corruption because I have not engaged in any corrupt deal. The RPF is here and what was stated in it were adhered to”, a visibly worried for Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor told journalists. He also described as needless the debate over the deal which hitherto to its current media discussion was taken to Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) by one of the aggrieved bidders but no adverse findings were made against the central bank over breaches.

