Home | News | Nana Addo has trampled on Ghanaians’ expectations – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Nana Addo has trampled on Ghanaians’ expectations – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu PictureFelix Kwakye Ofosu is Former Deputy Communications minister

A former deputy Communications Minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of failing to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians who voted them into power in 2016.

He believes that Ghanaians’ disappointment with the performance of the government will greatly affect the NPP’s chances of retaining power in 2020.

“People did not vote for President Akufo Addo for fun. It was not because they loved him excessively, they had expectations of him. So those expectations have not been met, he’s trampled on people’s expectations. I’m not sure that people would gleefully go and vote for him after he has disappointed them.”

According to him, despite the numerous promises made by the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo and other communicators of the party, the current government could not hold a candle to the administration it displaced which was headed by John Dramani Mahama.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated that while may voters had backed Nana Akufo-Addo to improve their living standards, he had performed worse than his predecessor.

I would disagree that Ghanaians did not appreciate the work that [Mahama] did. Ghanaians reserve the right to make a choice either way. The choice of Nana Akufo Addo is not necessarily a reflection of the lack of appreciation. Perhaps they thought President Akufo-Addo would do better. Now he has come into power and he has actually performed worse in many aspects of national life.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu argued that while President Akufo-Addo was still making promises 17 months into his tenure, Mr Mahama had actually already provided a lot of things promised while he was in office.

With the former President set to announce his intention to contest the NDC’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2020 polls, Mr Kwakye Ofosu believes that the achievements of Mr Mahama in his four years as President sets him apart as the better candidate.

There are people who have wards in schools built by President Mahama, they would also not discount that fact. There a people whose wards sleep under trees today and sit on gallons. Only two days ago, the President promised massive infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools. Well, President Mahama has a record of massive infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools already. This is a President who is only promising something that has been delivered by the man who is most likely to challenge him. So when President Mahama goes toe to toe with President Akufo-Addo, they will be locked up in a battle of records and there is no way that Nana Akufo Addo [can challenge him], at least on the evidence that we’ve seen.

Ready to return?

John Mahama recently hinted that he would soon declare his intention to run for the presidency.

He has been tight-lipped on the possibility of him contesting the NDC’s presidential ticket and saying the reorganisation of the party was the most pressing thing currently.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama applauded the party’s reorganisation efforts which he said had raised the party morale.

“To you, the teeming supporters and sympathisers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, which as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he added.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Liberty Professionals promote youngster Paul Kwame to senior side for the rest of the season

May 22, 2018

Thomas Partey arrives in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid to face Super Eagles today

May 22, 2018

Ampem Darkoa Ladies scribe rubbishes Priscilla Adubea’s surgery fear report

May 22, 2018

Stonebwoy ready to perform at Zylofon Cash Premier League centers

May 22, 2018

Video: Michael Essien gets extraordinary welcome on Stamford Bridge entry in Chelsea friendly

May 22, 2018

Chris Vincent disses ‘ashawobrity’ Fella Makafui’s ass with these hurtful words

May 22, 2018

Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

May 20, 2018

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed--Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!