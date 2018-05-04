Nana Addo has trampled on Ghanaians’ expectations – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former deputy Communications Minister in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of failing to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians who voted them into power in 2016.

He believes that Ghanaians’ disappointment with the performance of the government will greatly affect the NPP’s chances of retaining power in 2020.

“People did not vote for President Akufo-Addo for fun. It was not because they loved him excessively, they had expectations of him. So those expectations have not been met, he’s trampled on people’s expectations. I’m not sure that people would gleefully go and vote for him after he has disappointed them.”

According to him, despite the numerous promises made by the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo and other communicators of the party, the current government could not hold a candle to the administration it displaced which was headed by John Dramani Mahama. Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated that while may voters had backed Nana Akufo-Addo to improve their living standards, he had performed worse than his predecessor.

I would disagree that Ghanaians did not appreciate the work that [Mahama] did. Ghanaians reserve the right to make a choice either way. The choice of Nana Akufo Addo is not necessarily a reflection of the lack of appreciation. Perhaps they thought President Akufo-Addo would do better. Now he has come into power and he has actually performed worse in many aspects of national life.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu argued that while President Akufo-Addo was still making promises 17 months into his tenure, Mr Mahama had actually already provided a lot of things promised while he was in office.

With the former President set to announce his intention to contest the NDC’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2020 polls, Mr Kwakye Ofosu believes that the achievements of Mr Mahama in his four years as President sets him apart as the better candidate.

There are people who have wards in schools built by President Mahama, they would also not discount that fact. There a people whose wards sleep under trees today and sit on gallons. Only two days ago, the President promised massive infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools. Well, President Mahama has a record of massive infrastructural development in the Senior High Schools already. This is a President who is only promising something that has been delivered by the man who is most likely to challenge him. So when President Mahama goes toe to toe with President Akufo-Addo, they will be locked up in a battle of records and there is no way that Nana Akufo Addo [can challenge him], at least on the evidence that we’ve seen.

Ready to return?

John Mahama recently hinted that he would soon declare his intention to run for the presidency.

He has been tight-lipped on the possibility of him contesting the NDC’s presidential ticket and saying the reorganisation of the party was the most pressing thing currently.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama applauded the party’s reorganisation efforts which he said had raised the party morale.

“To you, the teeming supporters and sympathisers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, which as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he added.