'Mahama's legacy untouchable' - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is Former Deputy Communications minister

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said the legacy of former president John Dramani Mahama cannot be erased by anyone for political gain.

According to him, Ghanaians are aware of the works Mr Mahama did while in office.

His comments come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in the Brong Ahafo Region that Mr Mahama’s projects are non-existent.

During his tour of the area, the president questioned the whereabouts of the Mahama government’s much-touted ‘unprecedented’ road infrastructure.

He called the Mahama government’s claims as mere propaganda and said there was no truth in them.

“If there were truth in it, all the roads around would not be in this state,” the president said.

But speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said: “There is no debate about whether the projects are non-existent, Mr Mahama’s projects are there for every own to see”.

President Akufo-Addo, he said, is touring the country “empty-handed”. “He hasn’t done any project for which he should be applauded, yet, he is describing Mahama’s projects as ghosts. He didn’t speak the truth to Ghanaians. The projects are there and Ghanaians can see it for themselves”.

He added: “We are not surprised at Mr Akufo-ddo’s actions because he has been doing that all these years.”