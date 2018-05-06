Tamale Clash: Nitiwul, Dery face parliament today

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, are expected to appear before parliament today, Tuesday, 22 May 2018, to answer questions on the recent bloody clash between some police and military personnel in the Northern Region.

The incident led to some eight police officers sustaining injuries.

The free-for-all brawl on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, followed an attempt by a military personnel to escape from police custody after returning from court.

He took to his heels and other military officers prevented police personnel on duty from re-arresting him, resulting in the scuffle.

Some of the military men beat up any police officer they identified. They also attacked police officers stationed at various banks.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, gave the directive for the two ministers who have direct supervision over the two institutions, to appear before the legislature and properly brief the house on what caused the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have assured the public that the they will address the misconduct of their men.