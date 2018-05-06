Energy Ministry to meet LPG operators over strike

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

The Ministry of Energy is expected to meet with the leaders of the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association (GLiPGOA) to find an amicable solution to their concerns which have led to their declaration of a nationwide strike.

The Association declared a strike on Monday to protest the government’s planned implementation of a new gas cylinder re-circulation regime which the LPG operators claim could potentially collapse their businesses.

GLiPGOA’s strike caused a lot of discomfort to many consumers across the country as they were turned away from private gas stations due to the strike. The action resulted in serious congestion and long queues at Goil gas stations across the country, which were the only gas filling points operating.

The Vice President of Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association, Johnson Owusu said the group’s next line of action will be communicated to the public after the meeting with the Energy Ministry.

“It will be as it is. But there will be a meeting at midday at the Energy Ministry for a discussion on our concerns. They have invited us to discuss the issue again. It is an emergency meeting,” he told Citi News.

He said the Association does not wish to inconvenience the public however it wants the government to take into consideration their concerns over the intended policy.

Meanwhile, LPG marketers have also kicked against the module which they say will destroy the gas retail industry they have built over the last 25 years.

They have accused the government of conniving with some foreign investors to implement the program and eventually kick them out of business.

As part of the module, gas cylinders will no longer be filled up as gas retail outlets but cylinders will be bought from distributors each them it runs out.